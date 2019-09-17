BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan says Tamils ungrateful, slammed: Radhakrishnan told reporters in Chennai that Modi is the first time that prime minister who proclaimed that Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world but the Tamils don't know how to celebrate him.

BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan says Tamils ungrateful, slammed: Former BJP minister Pon Radhakrishnan stirred a hornet’s nest after he termed Tamils “ungrateful people” for having failed to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for heaping praise on the Tamil language. Radhakrishnan’s latest jibe on Tamils hasn’t gone down well with the Tamil Nadu Congress, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin.

Radhakrishnan told reporters in Chennai that Modi is the first time that prime minister who proclaimed that Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world and the language is older than Sanskrit. But the former BJP minister’s staunch comments that Tamils don’t know how to celebrate people and are ungrateful angered his political opponents in the sate where language and culture are sensitive issues.

While the Tamil Nadu Congress sought an explanation and apology from Radhakrishnan for his outrageous remark, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan wanted to know if the BJP leader has changed his language.

On being questioned about Radhakrishnan’s remarks, DMK chief MK Stalin said he would respond to such statement during the party’s protest against the imposition of Hindi language across Tamil Nadu on September 20, 2019.

The DMK on Monday announced that it will be holding a protest in all Tamil Nadu district capitals on September 20 at 10 am against central government’s decision on the imposition of Hindi language. Addressing the media, MK Stalin said that the decision was taken at the party high-level committee meeting on the same day. The Hindi Diwas triggered a massive uproar in south Indian states after Union Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, urged making Hindi as the common language of India. A day after Shah proposed that Hindi could become a unifying language, several top leaders stood up to register their protests.

DMK chief MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan, Congress leader Siddaramaih, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were first to protest against the Modi government’s suggestions.

