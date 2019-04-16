It is being speculated that since Congress has not yet fielded any candidate from the Lucknow constituency, it may be planning to give tacit support to Poonam Sinha, while BSP would also support her candidature as it has formed a “mahagathbandhan” with the Samajwadi Party.

Poonam Sinha, the wife of Shatrughan Sinha, joins Samajwadi Party, may contest from Lucknow

Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, on Tuesday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav in Lucknow. Welcoming her into the party fold, Samajwadi Party on its Twitter handle wished her all the best. Her husband Shatrughan Sinha himself had switched sides from BJP to Congress ahead of the elections. Although the Samajwadi Party is yet to announce its candidate from the Lucknow seat, sources said that it may field Sinha against Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the state capital.

It is also being speculated that since Congress has not yet fielded any candidate from the Lucknow constituency, it may be planning to give tacit support to Sinha, who would also get the support of BSP, which has formed a “mahagathbandhan” with the Samajwadi Party to jointly fight the saffron party in the elections.

Lucknow: Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha joins Samajwadi Party in presence of Dimple Yadav. pic.twitter.com/sgFg3C5oRm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Congress has nominated Shatrughan Sinha from the Patna Sahib constituency. On Saturday, Sinha had criticised BJP claim that the seat has been its stronghold, saying that the voters of Patna Sahib would teach the saffron party a lesson. The actor-turned-politician is seeking re-election for the third straight time from the prestigious seat and will fight against Union Law Minister and four-term Rajya Sabha member Ravi Shankar Prasad.

While Sinha himself had served two terms in the Rajya Sabha, Prasad will contest the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. The Bollywood actor had joined Congress last week after he remained sidelined in the saffron party since the 2015 Bihar assembly polls.

Sinha was given a rousing welcome at the Congress headquarters in Patna on Friday. Addressing the party gathering, he expressed confidence that he would retain the seat for the third time. Sinha had defeated Bhojpuri actor and Congress nominee Kunal in the 2014 elections in a BJP ticket. Of the six assembly constituencies under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha segment, five are held by BJP at and a lone seat is held by RJD.

