Confirming the reports, Pakistan claimed that four of its soldiers were killed in Indian forces' firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region. The Indian Army today killed 7 Pakistani soldiers and injured 4 in areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation for the killing of an Indian soldier in Pakistani firing.

On Monday, reports suggested that at least four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed by the Indian Army jawans in the cross-border firing initiated by former military soldiers. The information of 4 Pakistani army soldiers being killed by Indian forces was later confirmed by the Pakistani army. Confirming the reports, Pakistan claimed that four of its soldiers were killed in Indian forces’ firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region. However, the actual media reports clearly stated that 7 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 4 others were left severely injured in Kotli area, across Mendhar sector of Poonch near the Line of Control (LoC).

Commenting on the matter, Pakistan army’s Inter-Services Public Relations said, “Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) along LoC in Jandrot, Kotli sector”. The report further added, “Troops were busy in Line communication maintenance when they were fired upon and hit by the heavy mortar round,” the statement further said, adding exchange of fire “killed three Indian soldiers while few injured.” Instead of accepting the death of 7 of its soldiers, Pakistan said its troops returned fire, reportedly killing three Indian soldiers.

Indian Authorities paid no heed to Pakistan’s claim of killing Indian jawans, therefore, turning Pakistan’s claim completely false. The killing of Pakistani soldiers in cross fire was reported soon after the Indian security had neutralised 6 Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in a joint operation with the J&K Police forces. Reacting on the matter, the DGP of J&K Police Shesh Paul Vaid said that all the 6 terrorists killed in the Uri Sector belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The operation was jointly carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire along the LoC and the Working Boundary in 2003. However, both routinely accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.