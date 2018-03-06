In a bizarre incident being reported from Telangana, a 45-year-old father chopped off the right hand of his 19-year-old son after he was frustrated over his constant porn addition. After the matter was reported the Telangana Police pressed into action and nabbed the accused father. The tragic incident took place on Monday while the son was sleeping. Sources stated that son had revolted against his father following a warning over porn addiction.

There have been several reports in the past where a son was reportedly molested or even brutally thrashed by their father for one reason or the other. Recently, in a shocker being reported from Telangana, it has been found that a father chopped off his son’s right hand after he lost his cool over his son’s addiction of constantly watching adult movies in alone time. Soon after the matter was highlighted, the Telangana police pressed into action and arrested the accused father.

The accused has been identified as a 45-year-old Mohammed Qayyum Qureshi. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer claimed that the father has been arrested for allegedly chopping off 19-year-old son’s right hand. The reports suggested that the accused father chopped off his son’s hand after he got frustrated over his addicting of watching porn on his mobile phone and masturbating constantly. The tragic incident took place on Monday. The accused has been sent to jail and has been charged with attempt to murder.

Further disclosing the matter, the reports suggested that the father of the son took a knife from a nearby butcher and chopped off the right hand of his son while he was sleeping in his bed. The accused and the victim are the residents of Pahadi Shareef area in Telangana. Reports suggested that Qureshi was angry because his son was addicted to porn and did not pay attention to his health and work. The victim was working with a cable operator in the area.

After the matter was highlighted, several locals habiting in the area also claimed that the father and son had a quarrel a few days back following the porn addiction. Sources stated that son had revolted against his father following a warning over porn addiction.

