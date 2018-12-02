Porn ban in India and the aftermath: The Opera browser has an inbuilt virtual private network (VPN) and through this VPN a web user can bypass the filters that ISPs run as the browser ensures that first, a user connects to a computer outside India and then connects to the site that anybody is accessing. Reports said that most of the blocked porn sites are accessible through Chinese mobile Internet company UCWeb's UC browser while several porn sites have launched an altered URL so that Indian users can still access its catalogue. People are also using a bunch of proxy websites like Anonymouse to circumvent the ban.

Porn ban in India and the aftermath: Several people in the country are able to access banned porn websites (blocked URLs) with the help of the latest version of Opera browser despite the installation the highest number of Internet filtering systems by Indian internet service providers (ISPs). The Opera browser has an inbuilt virtual private network (VPN) and through this VPN a web user can bypass the filters that ISPs run as the browser ensures that first, a user connects to a computer outside India and then connects to the site that anybody is accessing. Reports said that most of the blocked porn sites are accessible through Chinese mobile Internet company UCWeb’s UC browser while several porn sites have launched an altered URL so that Indian users can still access its catalogue. People are also using a bunch of proxy websites like Anonymouse to circumvent the ban.

According to farzinews.com, the maximum porn site contribution came from Haryana closely followed by Bihar. The government snooped into the computers of all MPs and MLAs and got access to their internet history, favourite and bookmarked websites to finalise the list of porn sites that were blocked. The Department of Electronics & Information Technolgy requested to the DoT to notify intermediaries (Internet Service providers) to disable the URLs under the provision of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act 2000 as the contest hosted by porn websites relate to morality, decency as mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had ordered all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to implement a ban against 827 porn websites on October 27, 2018, after the Uttarakhand High Court had ordered the IT Ministry to enforce the 2015 ban of porn websites. Following the government order, mobile service providers Jio, Airtel and Vodafone implemented the ban on porn websites in the country.

India ranks third in the category of porn-watching nations. In November 2014, the Centre had tried to ban porn sites for the first time.

