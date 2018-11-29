Porn ban in India: Price said watching porn privately in India is not a punishable offence and expressed his eagerness to work with the government of India to address any issue on this pretext. Porn ban in India has become a matter of concern for Pornhub as India is the third largest source of traffic for the company. The ban will result in huge revenue loss for the adult entertainment network that ranks as the 29th most popular website in the world according to Alexa rankings.

Porn ban in India: Canada-based adult entertainment network Pornhub opposed the contemporary ban imposed on it by the government of India. Terming the ban “disservice to the people of India”, Pornhub vice president Corey Price told The Indian Express that the ban will force people to access risky porn websites that may contain illegal content. In October 2018, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre had directed internet service providers (ISP) to block 827 porn websites following the Uttarakhand High Court’s September 27 order that asked the government to block porn websites.

Pornhub attracts more than 6o million unique visitors a day. According to Price, those visits generate somewhere in the region of 400 million ad impressions across desktop and mobile devices every 24 hours. The adult website accumulated 5,246 centuries worth of watched content in 2016 alone.

Anil Ambani-owned Jio banned popular porn websites like Pornhub, Xvideos following an order issued by the Department of Telecommunications. Many people who are using Jio services have claimed that most of the porn websites that they access are no longer available. Other services providers like Airtel, Vodafone also banned porn websites.

Many on social media commented that people should use a VPN to access porn websites, hinting that the ban is at the local and ISP level while a user said porn ban won’t bring any change as only education can bring the change.

In its September 27 order, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked internet service providers to ban the websites with pornographic content or face cancellation of their license. The court said there is an urgent need to ban pornographic material available on the internet as its unlimited access negatively influence the minds of children in the country.

