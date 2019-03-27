Porn ban in India: On October 27, 2018, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had ordered all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to implement a ban against 827 porn websites.

Porn ban in India: Top porn websites are still running in India and it’s going better than ever despite a blanket ban imposed by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. The owners of porn websites have just changed the URLs by adding an alphabet or number to it. Apart from that, premium content is always on offer on most of the websites.

On October 27, 2018, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had ordered all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to implement a ban against 827 porn websites, after the Uttarakhand High Court had ordered the IT Ministry to enforce the 2015 ban on porn websites. Following the government order, mobile service providers Jio, Airtel and Vodafone implemented the ban on porn websites in the country.

In its September 27 order, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked internet service providers to ban the websites with pornographic content or face cancellation of their license. The court said there is an urgent need to ban pornographic material available on the internet as its unlimited access negatively influence the minds of children in the country.

The Department of Electronics & Information Technolgy had requested to the DoT to notify intermediaries (Internet Service providers) to disable the URLs under the provision of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act 2000 as the contest hosted by porn websites relate to morality, decency as mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

Pornhub vice president Corey Price had said that the ban will force people to access risky porn websites that may contain illegal content. Price said watching porn privately in India is not a punishable offence and expressed his eagerness to work with the government of India to address any issue on this pretext.

In their year-in-review reports for 2017, adult websites: Pornhub and xHamster listed women as the highest porn consumers. India ranked third by Pornhub in 2017 only behind the US and UK in terms of awarding immense traffic to the biggest porn site in the world. According to Pornhub, at least 28.5 billion people visited the site in 2017 and the most searched term was ‘Porn for women’.

India ranks third in the category of porn-watching nations. In November 2014, the Centre had tried to ban porn sites for the first time. The maximum porn site contribution came from Haryana, followed by Bihar, reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More