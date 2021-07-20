Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested for allegedly producing and distributing porn films. The Mumbai police said that they have 'sufficient evidence' against him. Actor & Raj Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty is also likely to be questioned in the case.

Raj Kundra, Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, has been arrested by Mumbai police on Monday over an alleged porn scam case. He has been arrested for allegedly producing and distributing porn films. The Mumbai police said that they have ‘sufficient evidence’ against Kundra and he appears to be the key conspirator. The businessman is going to produce before a local court today for police custody. The police has arrested 10 people so far in relation to the case and is also likely to question Shilpa Shetty.

Here’s all you need to know about the case.

The property cell of Mumbai Crime branch registered an FIR in connection with this case in February this year. They arrested nine people soon after that, in which some of the accused were owners of streaming platforms. Raj Kundra’s name came up during the interrogation of accused, said police officials. On Monday, Kundra was summoned by Mumbai police for questioning, following which he was placed under arrest. Mumbai police commissioner said, ” We have arrested Mr. Kundra because he appears to be a key conspirator in the case about making pornographic films and publishing them on mobile apps.”

In the racket busted by the Mumbai police this year, the police said that women were lured into acting in pornographic films, with promises of roles in web series. The woman, who has accused Kundra of making false promises, has alleged that Kundra asked her to give nude audition. She has approached Mumbai Police in February. His arrest comes post his aides were nabbed.

Who is Raj Kundra?

Raj Kundra is an Indian Businessman with various investments interests like in cricket and mixed martial arts. He is married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty since 2009. This is not the first time Raj Kundra has been questioned by police officials. In June 2013, Kundra was questioned by the Delhi police with regard to the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing case, which had involved the arrest of some Rajasthan Royals players. After that, in July 2015, a panel constituted by the Supreme court of India imposed a lifetime ban on him from taking part in cricket-related activities.