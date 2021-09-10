The TN chief minister said that archeological excavations will take place in different parts of the world to search for Tamil roots, including at the ancient port of Muziris, now known as Pattanam in Kerala.

A carbon dating analysis of rice with soil found in a burial urn at Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, has yielded the date of 1155 BC which shows that the Thamirabarani civilisation dates back to 3,200 years. After hearing of this analysis that was made by Miami-based Beta Analytic Testing Laboratory, M.K Stalin announced that the establishment in the Porunai museum in Tirunelveli costs Rs 15 crore.

“The finding has established that the Porunai river [Thamirabarani] civilisation dates back to 3,200 years. It is the government’s task to scientifically prove that the history of the Indian subcontinent should begin from the Tamil landscape,” said Stalin in a suo moto statement.

The TN chief minister said that archeological excavations will take place in different parts of the world to search for Tamil roots including at the ancient port of Muziris, now known as Pattanam, in Kerala. He also mentioned that studies would be conducted in Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia where king Rajendra Chola had established his rule.

Talking about the Keezhadi excavation, he said that the carbon dating of objects have proven that Tamils achieved literacy even before 6th Century BCE. Keezhadi had united all the Tamils, he said in a statement.

Commenting on the Tamil antiquity, he mentioned Prof. Susmita Basu Majumdar’s findings that conclude that the silver coin with sun and other symbols indicate towards a pre-Mauryan civilization. Rakesh Tiwari, former Director-General, Archeological Survey of India said that there might have been contacts between North India and South India as early as 600-700 BCE.