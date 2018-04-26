Self-styled spiritual guru and rape convict Asaram’s followers have decided to drive out BJP in the upcoming elections. The spiritual guru has around 40 million followers that have decided to go against BJP and claimed that BJP interfered in court’s decision. In a press-note his followers have declared it as a conspiracy against Asaram and blamed BJP for engineering it.

“In the Asaram Bapu verdict, we cannot rule out that BJP may have tried to influence the judiciary. There might be a political interest involved here in view of the upcoming elections. The party may be trying to save its skin and take credit,” reads press note. Asaram devotees have warned the Rajasthan government and central government that they will undertake a statewide and nationwide drive to oust BJP. A day ago Jodhpur court has sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in a rape with minor case and other 2 accused Shilpi and Sharad was sentenced to 20 years each in jail.

