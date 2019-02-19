Post-Pulwama terror attack, Indian diplomats refuse to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at International Court of Justice: In May 2017, senior Indian diplomats had offered a curt 'namaskar' to the Pakistani delegation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during the hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Post-Pulwama terror attack, Indian diplomats refuse to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at International Court of Justice: In the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide car bomb attack in which as many as 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed, Indian diplomats ignored handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts at the International Court of Justice (ICJ); the former preferred to say said Namaste with folded hands, instead. A curt Namaste by folding hands is what Indian diplomats did when they were offered to shake hands. Dipak Mittal, joint secretary, MEA, was also seen similar posture in front of Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan. A trace of slight bitterness in India-Pakistan relationship was in the air.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India first approached the ICJ on May 8, 2017, for the “egregious violation” of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan in which they repeatedly denied it and refused to release Yadav from jail.

The Hague (Netherlands): Government of India's agent Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary, MEA and Pakistan's AG Anwar Mansoor Khan before the proceedings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice. pic.twitter.com/QmZntyMFKG — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

