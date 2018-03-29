Postcard News website editor Mahesh Vikram Hegde has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Bengaluru police for spreading fake news about a Jain community monk being attacked by people from a different community. According to reports, the Crime Branch of Bengaluru police said that Hedge had spread a fake news where he had mentioned about a Jain community monk was attacked by a youth belonging to a different community.

Postcard News website editor Mahesh Vikram Hegde has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Bengaluru police for spreading fake news about a Jain community monk being attacked by people from a different community. According to reports, the Crime Branch of Bengaluru police said that Hedge had spread a fake news where he had mentioned about a Jain community monk was attacked by a youth belonging to a different community. The editor of the right-wing website also took to his Twitter page and posted pictures of the injured monk saying, “no one is safe in Siddaramiah’s Karnataka.” The post put out by the editor soon became viral and shared by thousands of people on social media.

When the matter was further highlighted, the investigation revealed that the monk was in fact had got injured in an accident in Kanakpura. Following this incident, Postcard News website editor Mahesh Vikram Hegde has been booked various sections of the Indian Penal Code which deal with promoting enmity between religious groups and outraging sentiments. As per latest reports, the editor will be produced before a magistrate court.

#AltNewsImpact: The story for which postcard news founder @mvmeet has been arrested. https://t.co/B29YNWfD9O — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) March 29, 2018

Reports also revealed that the editor, who has now been arrested, is accused of involving in such practices earlier also. While the editor has now been arrested, many leaders belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an attempted to defend the editor has started a campaign saying #ReleaseMaheshHedge on social media. Giving his reaction on the incident, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge took to Twitter and while slamming the Siddaramiah government said, “Shame on the state government led by @siddaramaiah which is behaving in dictatorial terms in arresting @mvmeet. Ensure to follow the true democratic spirit in fighting us rather than doing a coward act. #ReleaseMaheshHegde.”

