Potential Train Derailment Averted In Uttarakhand After Iron Pole Found On Tracks

Averting another potential incident of train derailment, a 6-meter-long iron pole was discovered placed across the tracks of the Gujarat Mail between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City in Uttarakhand.

Averting another potential incident of train derailment, a 6-meter-long iron pole was discovered placed across the tracks of the Gujarat Mail between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City in Uttarakhand.

According to officials, the loco pilot of train number 12091 reported the obstruction to the Rudrapur City station master on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the driver was able to stop the train safely before reaching the obstruction, clear the tracks, and then resume the journey.

Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, where an attempt to derail a loaded goods train was thwarted when miscreants placed two cement blocks on the tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. Although the train struck the blocks, no serious damage was reported.

In an another instance, an attempt was made to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express at UP’s Kanpur, where Miscreants placed an LPG cylinder on the tracks alongside a bottle of petrol and matchboxes. the train’s driver spotted the cylinder and managed to stop the train after colliding with it.

Also Read: Second Train Derailment Attempt In 2 Days,Cement Blocks Discovered on Tracks in Ajmer

Additionally, 4-5 grams of explosive powder were found nearby, indicating a plan to cause a derailment. Currently, both incidents are currently under investigation by police and central agencies.

Must Read: Amroha Goods Train Derailment Sparks Traffic Chaos, Alternate Route Cleared