Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Potential Train Derailment Averted In Uttarakhand After Iron Pole Found On Tracks

Averting another potential incident of train derailment, a 6-meter-long iron pole was discovered placed across the tracks of the Gujarat Mail between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City in Uttarakhand.

Potential Train Derailment Averted In Uttarakhand After Iron Pole Found On Tracks

Averting another potential incident of train derailment, a 6-meter-long iron pole was discovered placed across the tracks of the Gujarat Mail between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City in Uttarakhand.

According to officials, the loco pilot of train number 12091 reported the obstruction to the Rudrapur City station master on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the driver was able to stop the train safely before reaching the obstruction, clear the tracks, and then resume the journey.

Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, where an attempt to derail a loaded goods train was thwarted when miscreants placed two cement blocks on the tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. Although the train struck the blocks, no serious damage was reported.

In an another instance, an attempt was made to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express at UP’s Kanpur, where Miscreants placed an LPG cylinder on the tracks alongside a bottle of petrol and matchboxes. the train’s driver spotted the cylinder and managed to stop the train after colliding with it.

Also Read: Second Train Derailment Attempt In 2 Days,Cement Blocks Discovered on Tracks in Ajmer

Additionally, 4-5 grams of explosive powder were found nearby, indicating a plan to cause a derailment. Currently, both incidents are currently under investigation by police and central agencies.

Must Read: Amroha Goods Train Derailment Sparks Traffic Chaos, Alternate Route Cleared

Filed under

Iron Pole Found NewsX Train derailment Uttarakhand

Also Read

HRCP Report Reveals Flaws In Pakistan’s Citizenship Laws Amid Ongoing Deportations Of Afghan Refugees

HRCP Report Reveals Flaws In Pakistan’s Citizenship Laws Amid Ongoing Deportations Of Afghan Refugees

Late Mohamed Al-Fayed Accused Of Raping Five Women Who Were Employed At Harrods: Report

Late Mohamed Al-Fayed Accused Of Raping Five Women Who Were Employed At Harrods: Report

USA: 16-Year-Old Arrested With Handgun, After Threatening St Louis High School On Social Media

USA: 16-Year-Old Arrested With Handgun, After Threatening St Louis High School On Social Media

Jordan Becomes The First Country Verified By WHO For Eliminating Leprosy

Jordan Becomes The First Country Verified By WHO For Eliminating Leprosy

US Firm Set To Supply Replacement For Crashed MQ-9B Predator Drone To Support Indian Navy Operations

US Firm Set To Supply Replacement For Crashed MQ-9B Predator Drone To Support Indian Navy...

Entertainment

‘F*** You, I Don’t Know? Next Question’- Throwback To When Adam Driver Got Pissed Over Ferrari Action Scenes

‘F*** You, I Don’t Know? Next Question’- Throwback To When Adam Driver Got Pissed Over

Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Is Re-Releasing In India On THIS Date

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Is Re-Releasing In India On THIS Date

Docuseries On Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Controversial Life Announced Amid Legal Troubles, Check RELEASE DATE Here

Docuseries On Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Controversial Life Announced Amid Legal Troubles, Check RELEASE DATE Here

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox