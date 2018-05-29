Delhi power minister has expressed concerns about a power crisis in Delhi caused by depleting coal stocks at plants, saying the situation has worsened. The plants now have coal stocks that can run the plant to its full capacity only for 20-21 hours. Coal India Ldt has rushed coal to these plants.

Delhi's daily consumption demand is around 2,325 MW but at present, it is getting only 1,355 MW

Only three days after power minister Satyendra Jain expressed concerns about a power crisis in Delhi caused by depleting coal stocks at plants, and two days after Coal India Ltd said the issue could have been avoided had Delhi government planned better, Jain said the situation has worsened. “These power plants now have coal stocks that can run the plant to its full capacity only for 20-21 hours. Ideally, in a single day, these plants have 56,000 tonnes of coal and the stock lasts about 13-15 days. Now, only about 5% of it is left,” Jain told reporters.

A spokesperson for NTPC, when asked if there was coal shortage, said coal stock had depleted but some stocks had started coming in. “There is not enough coal to run the plants to their full capacity. But the situation has been improving over the past two days,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, Coal India Ltd in a release said it had supplied coal to these plans, but Delhi should have planned better. Power demand in Delhi has increased exponentially in recent days because of the heat wave conditions that are expected to last for at least the next few days.

Delhi’s daily consumption demand is around 2,325 MW but at present, it is getting only 1,355 MW, a shortage of about 970 MW, according to government data.

As much as 80% of Delhi’s power comes from thermal power plants.

As per government data, the city is currently using 100% of the power available to it as the peak demand shot to 6,132 MW on Monday, making it the 5th day in May when consumption had crossed the 6,000 MW mark with maximum temperatures hovering at around 45 degrees over the past week.

Last year, with the mercury rising, the peak power demand had shot up to 6,361 MW, the highest ever in the city. That was also the highest peak power demand in the country. The previous record of 6,261 MW was also held by Delhi.

The hot summer this year as well may push the peak power demands to set new records, as the MET has predicted heat wave to continue for another couple of days.

