The 16-year-old student, accused of killing a 7-year-old, in Ryan International School in Gurgaon will not be treated as an adult during trial, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday said after setting aside a lower court order.

The sessions court had ordered that the accused be tried as an adult. “The lower court’s procedure to declare that the accused be tried as an adult cannot be made to sustain in the eyes of law and therefore, the order is being set aside with observation that it shall be remanded back to the JJ Board for taking a fresh view on the same, Justice Daya Chaudhary observed.

WHAT WAS THE CASE?

On September 8, 2017, the body of the 7-year-old boy Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2, was found inside the Ryan International School’s toilet in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi area, less than an hour after his father had dropped him off. His throat had been slit.

Investigating the case, Haryana Police arrested the conductor of his school bus, Ashok Kumar. They said he confessed that he tried to sexually assault Pradyuman and killed him when he resisted.

However, after Kumar’s wife stressed her husband’s innocence and victim’s family also smelled a rat in police’s investigation, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on September 15 handed over the case to the CBI.

On November 8, after questioning more than 125 students and teachers, the CBI delivered a twist to the Pradyuman murder case and revealed that the seven-year-old was murdered by a 16-year-old Class 11 student who wanted his exams and a parent-teacher meeting postponed.

