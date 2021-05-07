The Pragati Bharat Foundation is coming up with a 300 Oxygen beds facility for the Covid-19 affected patients in Vizag . It is going to be operational from this Monday.

Its a big relief in this time of covid-19 crisis where some positive patients with respiratory patients had to find oxyzen beds. The Pragati Bharat Foundation is coming up with a 300 Oxygen beds facility for the Covid-19 affected patients in Vizag . Its going to be operational from this Monday (10-05-21) . YSRCP parliamentary party chief and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said (trustee of the foundation) that as per the advice given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they are coming up with this facility through the foundation. The facility will be set up on the premises of Vikas Vidyaniketan, Sheelanagar in Vizag.

The MP visited the location and checked the arrangements. As there has been a considerable spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, MP Vijay Sai Reddy visited hospitals and interacted with the Covid-19 patients. “So far, we have got beds at the facility and supply of Oxygen cylinders is in the process. We are making efforts to begin the admission process from Monday,” said MP Vijayasai Reddy. Along with treatment, Covid-19 patients will be provided with medicines and food at this facility. Receiving complaints that the patients’ families are unable to get proper information about their patients admitted to hospitals, MP told the officials to make sure that the facility will regularly provide patient information to the families.

The facility will also be taking medical assistance from District health officials and Andhra Medical College. Every 30 patients will be taken care of by a doctor and two nurses in three shifts. “Covid-19 patients referred from other government colleges and direct admission can utilise this facility.”

“The facility will also have an RT PCR test sample collection point. We will provide free treatment for all the Covid-19 patients”, MP added, talking about the faculties available at this facility in Vizag, which will contain 300 Oxygen beds. This facility is expected to relieve the heavy shortage of Oxygen beds in hospitals in Vizag.