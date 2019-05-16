Pragya Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a deshbhakt, says those calling him terrorist will be given a befitting reply in this election: While speaking to media, Pragya Thakur said that Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’. She further went on to say that those who called him a terrorist should look within, adding that such people would get a befitting reply on the election 2019 results day, May 23.

Pragya Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a deshbhakt, says those calling him terrorist will be given a befitting reply in this election: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday dubbed Nathuram Godse as a patriot, days after Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan claimed that he was free India’s first extremist. He had made the statement while addressing a rally in bypoll-bound Aravakurichi on Sunday. Without naming Haasan, Pragya asserted that those who called Godse a terrorist will be given a befitting reply when the results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be announced. Nathuram Godse was the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had earlier erupted a massive controversy after she claimed that ATS chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her.

#WATCH BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha Candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says 'Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections pic.twitter.com/4swldCCaHK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

A couple of days back, MNM chief Kamal Haasan was massively criticised by the BJP and other Hindu outfits for calling Godse a terrorist. However, the actor-turned-politician denied making such statements. He clarified that he has used the word extremist as he was well aware of its meaning. He added that he could have used words like terrorist and murderer, but he did not.

Earlier on Wednesday, chappals were hurled at him while he was speaking at a rally in Madurai. Soon after the incident, 11 people were arrested in connection with the matter.

