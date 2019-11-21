BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has been nominated to the parliamentary committee on defence which is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The BJP had been criticised earlier for giving a Lok Sabha ticket to Pragya Singh Thakur.

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur of the BJP has been nominated to the parliamentary committee on defence. The Bhopal MP, who is currently out on bail, will be part of the committee led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The decision has been met with a massive backlash on Twitter and other social media. The BJP’s decision to give Pragya Singh Thakur the party Bhopal Lok Sabha ticket had been condemned when it was made earlier this year.

All the anguish and handwringing on social media didn’t prevent Pragya Singh Thakur from defeating Congress candidate and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh by a margin oif over 3 lakh votes.

The Bombay High Court in April 2017 granted bail to Thakur after the National Investigation Agency dropped charges against her. Other than the Malegaon blast, she is also under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Reacting to Pragya Singh Thakur’s nomination, the Congress said the BJP move was an enormous slight to defence forces and the people of the country.

In an official condemnation of Thakur’s nomination, Congress said a terror accused and Godse fanatic has been nominated by the BJP government to be a member of the Parliamentary Panel on Defence. The party further tweeted that the move was an insult to the country’s defence forces, to nations’ esteemed parliamentarians and every Indian.

Pragya Singh Thakur is not new to controversies, and even during the Lok Sabha election campaign she often made headlines for outrageous comments, which also forced the BJP to maintain a healthy distance from her. The Election Commission also prohibited Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for three days.

Among the many controversies garnered by Pragya Singh Thakur, the Godse patriot remark ranks among the top. Earlier this year, she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a deshbhakt asserting that Nathuram Godse is and will always remain a deshbhakt.

Condemning her statement, several BJP leaders had opposed the Bhopal MP and sought an apology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to make an uncharacteristic rebuke to Pragya Singh Thakur, saying he would never forgive a person who was glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.

Earlier, Pragya Singh Thakur had justified the killing of Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who died in the 26/11 attack. She had said he died because of his karma and that she had cursed him for falsely implicating her in the Malegaon blast case. Though she extended apologies for her statements later, saying no one should take advantage of what she said, the ease with which she apologised made people think if it was too convenient to let Pragya Singh Thakur off the hook.

