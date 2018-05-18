Countering Congress party allegation that Janardhana Reddy tried to buy their MLAs, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said, "This audio CD is one of the handiworks of Congress' dirty tricks department. This is a fake CD. Javadekar's rebuttal has come after Congress party released an audio clip in which the party has alleged that Reddy was trying to lure their lawmakers. The Yeddyurappa government floor test will take place tomorrow at 4 pm in Karnataka Assembly.

Countering Congress party allegation that Janardhana Reddy tried to buy their MLAs, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said, “This audio CD is one of the handiworks of Congress’ dirty tricks department. This is a fake CD. Javadekar’s rebuttal has come after Congress party released an audio clip in which the party has alleged that Reddy was trying to lure their lawmakers. The Yeddyurappa government floor test will take place tomorrow at 4 pm in Karnataka Assembly. The Supreme Court today while hearing Congress-JDS petition challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to allow BJP to form the government and giving 15 days time to prove the majority, cut short the time period to just one day.

Meanwhile, ahead of the trust vote session, Yeddyurappa has said that he is confident of winning the floor test to prove the majority on the floor of the House tomorrow. The BJP has 104 MLAs currently but to succeed and remain in the government, the party has to show that it has a support of 112 MLAs.

Talking about Congress’ charge, the party on its Karnataka Twitter handle said, “Congress released an Audio clip where BJP leader Janaradhana Reddy is trying to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering money and posts. Janaradhana Reddy clearly says he has the backing of BJP President Amit Shah for doing horse trading!”

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices AK Sikri, A Bobde, and Ashok Bhushan heard Congress’ petition challenging the formation of the BJP government. The Supreme Court cut short days given to the BJP to prove the majority and decided May 19 (Saturday) for the floor test. The Court also examined letters given by Yeddyurappa to Karnataka Governor in which he staked claim to form the government.

