Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Saturday hit out at Congress leader PC Chako for describing Gandhi family as the first family of the country. Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said Chacko’s remarks clearly show the mindset of Congress and its culture of sycophancy. He also made a reference to Dev Kant Barooah, who in 1974 had said that Indira is India, India is Indira. Dynasty is a part of Congress culture, Javadekar said in a direct attack on Gandhi family.

He said for the BJP, a poor family is the first family of the country. PC Chacko, who is Congress party’s Delhi in-charge, triggered controvery after he referred Gandhi family as the country’s first family and said that the country is obliged to them.

PC Chacko described Gandhi family as the first family of the country .This is the congress mindset and culture of sycophancy which resembles Devkant Barooah who used to say in emergency Indira is India, India is Indira .@BJP4India @BJP4Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/YmMl4lLuRI — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 30, 2019

He made the statement while speaking to news agency ANI. He had also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a negative opinion about the Gandhi family. The Congress leader had asserted that Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister of India.

Just ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Chako’s remarks gave fodder to the BJP to attack the Gandhi family. The BJP often accused the Congress party-led by Rahul Gandhi of promoting dynastic politics. The saffron party had also asked why the Congress can’t appoint a non-Gandhi as its president. The BJP had raised the same question when Priyanka Gandhi was appointed as the Congress’ general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

BJP president Amit Shah recently had said that there is no internal democracy in the Congress as all decisions are taken by a single family.

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign trail for Lok Sabha elections said that from Jawahar Lal Nehru to now Rahul Gandhi, the Gandhi family is lying from past four generations on eradicating poverty.

