The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has advised private television channels to display programs credits and titles in Hindi and regional Indian languages. The Ministry has further added that the channels should include English also in the titles but the Indian languages should be included also.

To promote Indian languages on all platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday dictated that TV channels should broadcast programs with titles in Indian languages. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has advised TV channels that they should include Indian languages in titles of the programs.

In addition to the Indian language, TV channels can give titles and credits in English as well, they are free to do so. So the government is not restricting anything, they are actually adding the Indian languages. The same order has been issued to cinemas also, reads the government order.

The latest advisory has been issued with a view to enhancing outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country. The I&B Ministry has advised private satellite TV channels to display Hindi and regional languages in TV serials in the respective languages in castings, credits and titles too.

As per the PIB, the practice of putting out credits and titles only in the English language is actually tending to deprive the people of our country who are versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about the casting of TV serials/programmes.

Meanwhile, the private TV channel players have not responded to the latest order of the government. This seems that the government is hell-bent to promote the Indian languages in the country.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar:Issuing order to TV channels that whatever serials they broadcast,at end/beginning of program many times titles are given only in English,to promote Indian languages,have asked channels to give those titles in the Indian language they broadcast(1/2) — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

On Thursday, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also held a meeting with heads of Central Language Institutions for the promotion of Indian languages. Pokhriyal stressed on creation of at least two Sanskrit-speaking villages near the Sanskrit institutions in the country to further promote the Sanskrit education in the country.

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar: In addition to Indian language if they want to give titles and credits in English as well, they are free to do so. So we are not restricting anything, we are actually adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also. https://t.co/aoskzYfTpR — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

