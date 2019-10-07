Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has requested people not to burst firecrackers on Diwali. He has also suggested people celebrate a green Diwali to help in the reduction of air pollution level in the national capital region. Javadekar said that BS VI-compliant vehicles will arrive in Delhi by 2020.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday, October 7, 2019, said that BS VI-compliant vehicles which will result to the reduction of air pollution are all set to be brought to Delhi by 2020, according to reports in a leading website. Javadekar said that pollution from vehicles has been a major cause for deteriorating the quality of air in the capital city of India. The Union Minister at a press conference held in Delhi said that he wants to advise the people of Delhi to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali and stated: “I am confident that children themselves will ask parents to not buy firecrackers.”

According to reports, Javadekar also said that BS-VI petrol/diesel is already available in Delhi-NCR and after BS VI-compliant vehicles arrive in Delhi, it will help in decreasing the level of air pollution due to the vehicles. It has also been reported that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) will supply BS-VI grade petrol and diesel by March first week in 2020. The Supreme Court of India ruled that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold with effect from April 1, 2020, across India. Hence, MRPL is going to supply the BS-VI grade petrol and diesel one month ahead of the Supreme Court’s deadline.

Moreover, Prakash Javadekar has also suggested people should celebrate green Diwali to help in the reduction of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. He has even asked people to buy green firecrackers if someone really wants to. Javadekar also said that it is a historic initiative taken by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who had launched the eco-friendly green firecrackers on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

The government on Saturday had launched eco-friendly firecrackers to fight air pollution. These green firecrackers have been manufactured in India and are now available for consumers in the market. The eco-friendly firecrackers have been developed successfully by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs. Sound-emitting crackers, pencils, flowerpots, sparklers and chakkar are some of the latest green firecrackers developed by CSIR.

