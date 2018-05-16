As the uncertainty of who will form the government in Karnataka continues, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday hit back at Congress' allegation that BJP is trying to poach MLAs. Saying that BJP is playing fair in the interest of Karnataka, Javadekar said, "BJP is not in the business of poaching MLAs. Hitting out at the Congress party, Javadekar said that its the desperation of Congress and JDS as many of their MLAs are unhappy with the alliance.

Meanwhile, there have been allegations by the Congress and JDS that BJP is trying to poach MLAs and are offering them Rs 100 crore. Congress has also said that the law is on their side to form the government as they are having the numbers. They have sought an appointment with the governor but haven’t got any response from him so far. They are waiting desperately. Congress party has also said that they have full faith in the governor that he will play fair by the laws and according to the Constitution.

Prakash Javadekar further said, “Rs 100 crore figure is not only imaginary but it is what Congress-JDS do politics through. We are going by rules, we have submitted our claim to the Governor, are confident of forming the government. They are leveling baseless charges against BJP. Poaching & horse trading is not done by BJP, Congress is famous for it. Their own MLAs are not happy with their alliance.”

Rs 100 crore figure is not only imaginary but it is what Congress-JDS do politics through. We are going by rules,we have submitted our claim to the Governor, are confident of forming the govt: Prakash Javadekar,Karnataka BJP In-charge on HD Kumaraswamy's horse-trading allegations pic.twitter.com/QaZnZZUY2z — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

Karnataka Assembly election resulted in the hung assembly after no party succeeded to get the full majority. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress got 78 and JDS was able to manage only 37 seats. BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa has yesterday approached the governor and stake claim to form the government. Meanwhile, Congress-JDS alliance also approached the governor saying that they have the numbers, therefore they should be allowed to form the government.

