Prakash Karat says will ensure Rahul Gandhi’s defeat from Wayanad: After the Congress announced Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala along with traditional Amethi, reactions have been pouring in from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) which is ruling the south Indian state. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) which is leading the LDF, has heavily criticised Congress for fielding Gandhi from Wayanad. Reacting to the development, CPI (M) ex-general secretary Prakash Karat said that they would work hard to ensure Gandhi’s defeat from Wayanad.

Karat maintained the AK Antony’s announcement to field Gandhi from Wayanad indicates their priority is to fight Left in Kerala.

Criticising Congress’ national commitment to fight BJP, Karat said that the party’s decision goes against that commitment. He asserted that the LDF is the main force fighting BJP in the state.

Earlier, the LDF has nominated Communist Party of India’s PP Suneer from the Wayanad seat.

Prakash Karat, CPI(M) ex-General Secy: To pick a candidate like Rahul Gandhi against Left means that Congress is going to target the Left in Kerala. This is something which we will strongly oppose & in this election we will work to ensure the defeat of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/uIjLgDhxF4 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

Prakash Karat, CPI(M) ex-General Secy: Decision of Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad shows their priority now is to fight against Left in Kerala. It goes against Congress' national commitment to fight BJP, as in Kerala it's LDF which is the main force fighting BJP there pic.twitter.com/S3AShzSQpZ — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

