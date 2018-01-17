Prakash Raj had been invited to the event titled, "Our Constitution, Our Pride" held at Raghavendra Mutt at Sirsi town in Karnataka. According to reports, the actor criticised the Uttara Kannada MP and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde in his speech and it irked the BJP Yuva Morcha workers.

After actor Prakash Raj recently addressed an event organised by Leftist thinkers in Karnataka’s Sirsa, the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha took up a cleansing programme to purify the place. The members sprinkled “gaumutra” or cow urine on the stage. The actor had been invited to the event titled, “Our Constitution, Our Pride” held at Raghavendra Mutt at Sirsi town. According to reports, Prakash Raj criticised the Uttara Kannada MP and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde in his speech and it irked the BJP Yuva Morcha.

On the day of Sankranti, many workers, led by the local city unit head Vishal Marate, cleansed the entire area where the programme was held. “These self-proclaimed intellectuals have brought in impurity in our religious place, by holding their programme here. In fact, all of Sirsi town has become impure because of the visit of these people who insult Hindu gods and who endorse beef-eating,” Marate told News18.

Society will not forgive such “anti-social Leftist thinkers”, Marate added.

The actor took to Twitter to respond to Marate’s remark. He wrote, “BJP workers are cleaning and purifying the stage from where I spoke in Sirsi town by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra). Will you continue this cleaning and purification service where ever I go?”

Prakash Raj has been critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and has voiced his opinion many times. He was in news for his criticism on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.