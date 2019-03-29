Prakash Raj gets whistle symbol for Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Central: Soon after the death of Gauri Lankesh, Prakash decided to fight Lok Sabha elections from his birthplace, Bengaluru Central. Prakash has said that there is a need to raise the rational voice of citizens in Parliament.

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj is all set to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Bengaluru Central seat as an Independent candidate. The south film star has filed his nomination papers for the elections last Friday. Prakash Raj had decided to contest elections after the death of his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh by suspected Hindutva activists in September 2017.

Prakash Raj has been a critic to Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. After the death of Lankesh, he started tweeting a series of posers under the hashtag #justasking. Many of tweets directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over his supporters celebrating Gauri’s assassination.

Soon after the death, Prakash decided to fought Lok Sabha elections from his birthplace, Bengaluru Central. Prakash has said that there is a need to raise the rational voice of citizens in Parliament. He has said that his fight is not against anybody but essentially against communal politics and for democratic, constitutional values in the country.

Our symbol okayed by election commission is #whistle .. let us CITIZENS be the WHISTLE BLOWERS of these CORRUPT..LAZY..IRRESPONSIBLE. .. POLITICIANS ..let’s empower #citizensvoice in parliament.. #bengalurucentral pic.twitter.com/VRIKwLyvm0 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 29, 2019

Recently, a social activist from Bengaluru filed a complaint with Election Commissioner of Karnataka, alleging that Prakash has four EPIC cards in three states, which amounts to one year of imprisonment. He even asked the EC to reject the candidature of the actor-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj had denied the allegations and alleged that these kinds of elements tried to derail his path into politics.

The actor who has a fan base across India and mostly in five southern Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh has already got the endorsement of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which swept to power in Telangana recently, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In Karnataka, Congress and the JD(S) are contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in a seat-sharing policy. Both parties had announced the alliance last month. The Congress is also a ruling partner to the JD(S) headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

BJP had also announced the names of candidates for 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party has planned to field Nikhil Gowda, son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in Lok Sabha elections.

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka state. In 2014, The seat was won by BJP candidate P.C. Mohan. This time also the same candidate has been fielded by BJP again.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will start from Apr 11. the voting will end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

