BJP stalwart and Goa assembly speaker Pramod Sawant on Tuesday took oath as the 13th Chief Minister. BJP, GFP and MGP alliance in state also appointed Vijai Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar as Deputy Chief Ministers. The sworn-in-ceremony took place at around 2 am in morning in presence of Governor Mridula Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Panaji. Before taking the oath as CM, Pramod Sawant said that party has given him a big responsibility and he would try his best to meet the expectations. Vijai Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar were also in fray for the CM post but party stamped Pramod Sawant’s name and both of them will now serve as deputy CMs, while 9 other ministers also sworn in at the late night ceremony. Both the leaders had initially demanded CM’s post, saying they had supported Manohar Parrikar but after his death, all bets were off.

Manohar Parrikar was laid to rest with full state honours on Monday at Goa’s Marimar beach in pressence of several heavyweight leaders. Notably, BJP has support of 3 GFP, 3 MGP and 3 independent MLAs and a narrow majority of 21 in the 36-member assembly. While Congress has 14 MLAs and support of 1 NCP member, but still they are 4 short of the majority mark in 36 member house.

The Goa state assembly has 40 seats, 2 are vacant following deaths of Manohar Parrikar and Francis D’Souza, while 2 Congress leaders had resigned from their posts.

Earlier on Sunday, hours after Manohar Parrikar’s death, state Congress had written a letter to Governor, seeking the dismissal of government and as the single largest party, it claimed to the stake to form government. In a statement, state Congress had said that they have a majority of seats, hence the Governor should call them first to form the government.

Manohar Parikar passed away at the age of 63 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer at his private residence in Panaji on Sunday evening. He was the first BJP leader to be Goa Chief Minister. He held the Goa CMO from 2000-05 and 2012-14.

