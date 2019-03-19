Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa Chief Minister: Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the chief minister of Goa late night on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Raj Bhawan in the state. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha administered the oath to Sawant. Following the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, the state developed a political crisis with Congress staking claim to form the government.

Goa Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the chief minister of Goa late night on Tuesday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Raj Bhawan in capital Panaji. Governor Mridula Sinha administered the oath to Sawant, hours after the cremation of Manohar Parrikar at Miramar Beach. Parrikar’s death left the BJP in a power crisis in Goa as the Congress party has staked claim to form the BJP government.

Sawant and health minister Vishwajit Rane were the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post. But the race was won by Sawant. He was considered close to late Parrikar. He has won Sanquelim assembly segment twice.

BJP has 12 legislators in the 40-member assembly. The party has a majority to form the government after getting support from Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independent candidates.

Earlier, reports said that Sawant would be having two deputies — Sudhin Dhavalikar from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Vijay Sardesai from Goa Forward Party. Both parties had demanded the chief minister’s post. The two MLAs of MGP also demanded ministerial berths in the cabinet. They then defected to the BJP.

Four seats in the state assembly are lying vacant after the death of Parikkar and Francis D’Souza, who died in February this year. Two Congress legislators resigned from the house.

Hours after the demise of Manohar Parrikar, the Congress wrote to Governor, asking her to dismiss the state government. In a letter addressed to Governor Mridula, the Congress said it is the single largest party in the Goa assembly. On Saturday too, it had staked its claim.

Further, Rahul Gandhi-led Congress said that the party is enjoying the majority of seats, hence it should be called to form the government.

After rumours about President’s rule spread, Congress said they would move to the Supreme Court if Goa would be brought under President’s rule.

