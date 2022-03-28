Pramod Sawant took oath to office today at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Taleigao in the presence of Bhartiya Janata Party's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Pramod Sawant has been sworn in as Goa Chief Minister for the second term. The leader took oath to office today at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Taleigao in the presence of Bhartiya Janata Party’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief JP Nadda.

The chief ministers of 15 states also marked their presence at the oath-taking ceremony, including Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai and Chattisgarh CM Shivraj Chouhan.

Along with Pramod Sawant, eight BJP MLAs, namely Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate and Govind Gaude took oath of office as Goa ministers.

Ahead of taking oath of office, Pramod Sawant released a video message on social media and that the new government will implement the Swayampurna Goa 2.0 initiative. Swayampurna Goa is an extension of Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.