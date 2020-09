The last rites of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee is set to be conducted on Tuesday and his body will be laid in state at his official residence here in the national capital to enable people to pay their last homage.

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (AN I): The last rites of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee is set to be conducted on Tuesday and his body will be laid in state at his official residence here in the national capital to enable people to pay their last homage.

According to a note issued by the Ministry of Defence, the wreath-laying schedule for official dignitaries will be from 9:15 am to 10:15 am for official dignitaries and 45 minutes for other dignitaries. This will be followed by an hour’s time for the general public to pay homage to the late President at 10 Rajaji Marg. The MoD note also mentioned that owing to the COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the late President will proceed in hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage.

All protocols/guidelines in regard to COVID-19 preventive measures will be followed, according to the Ministry. Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

Also read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84: Prez Kovind, PM Modi share condolences

Also read: Didn’t intend to disrespect SC: Prashant Bhushan responds to contempt case judgement

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had also tested positive for COVID-19. The government has announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6.

Also read: With single day spike of 78k+ new Covid-19 cases, India’s case tally breaches 36L mark