The hospital said in a statement that the condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning, he continues to be on ventilatory support. It read that his vital and clinical parameters remained stable and were being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

The health condition of Mukherjee had also remained unchanged on Friday, according to the Army hospital, which had also said the former President was under intensive care and continues to be on ventilator support. Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee, had said yesterday that while his health condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. She had said there is a little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.

Earlier, Sharmistha had refuted rumours about the health of her father. Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19.

