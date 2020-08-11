Former president Pranab Mukherjee is in a critical condition and is currently on ventilator support at Delhi's Army Hospital. After testing positive for Covid-19, Pranab Mukherjee underwent surgery for a brain clot.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to Delhi’s Army Hospital on Monday, is in critical condition and continues to remain critical on ventilatory support post-surgery for a brain clot, according to Army RR Hospital. He underwent emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot. The former President has also tested COVID-19 positive.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mukherjee tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “President Kovind spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of the former President. Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, “Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery.”

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also prayed for speedy recovery of the former President. “Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee said she is concerned about the former President and wished he got well soon. “Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for COVID-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister through her twitter handle.

