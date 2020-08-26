Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, according to the Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital on Wednesday.

“Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” the hospital said in a statement. The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. (ANI)

The 84-year-old former President underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He was also tested positive for coronavirus at the time of his admission to the hospital. He later developed a respiratory infection.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

