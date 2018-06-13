Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hosted the iftar party in Delhi which saw former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, oppositions leaders and also foreign delegates including Russian Ambassador to India.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hosted the iftar party which was attended by foreign delegates, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but all eyes were on former President Pranab Mukherjee who also attended the party. Earlier, there were speculations whether Pranab Mukherjee will attend the iftar party after he disagreed with Congress’ top brass in New Delhi not to attend RSS’ Nagpur event. Former President Pratibha Patil, and leaders from the opposition parties also attended the iftar party.

In order to clear the air amid speculations that Pranab Mukherjee was not invited to the iftar party following his RSS episode, the Congress party issued a statement mentioning about Pranab Mukherjee’s invitation.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hosted iftar party in Delhi. Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar were seen attending Naqvi’s iftar party.

Speaking about other guests including Congress leaders P Chidambaram, AK Antony, Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sheila Dikshit and Shivraj Patil were present at the iftar party hosted by Rahul Gandhi. Opposition leaders including CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Loktantrik Janata Dal party’s Sharad Yadav, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra, Nationalist Congress Party’s DP Tripathi and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren were also seen at the iftar party hosted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party shared pictures, videos from the iftar party on its Twitter handle. In of the photographs shared by Rahul Gandhi on his official Twitter wall, it shows him and former President Pranab Mukherjee sitting together and discussing something. However, reports say that the former President Pranab Mukherjee left after some time.

Guests share a light hearted moment with Former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee & Pratibha Patil at the #iftar hosted by Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/lZXsLjW3RP — Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2018

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh greets Former President Pratibha Patil, and opposition leaders @SharadYadavMP & @SitaramYechury during the #Iftar organised by Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/hiaOKKbxqY — Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2018

