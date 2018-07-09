After Pranab Mukherjee attended an RSS event in Nagpur, ace industrialist Ratan Tata is set to share the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai. Though the formal announcement of the programme has not yet taken place, the event will reportedly take place on August 24.

Industrialist Ratan Tata is all set to share the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event of Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti (NPSS), an NGO affiliated to RSS, in Mumbai next month. He will be seen sharing the dais with the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Earlier, former President Pranab Mukherjee had attended an RSS event at its Nagpur headquarters.

The NPSS reportedly has premises near the Tata cancer hospital in Mumbai and had been serving primarily the patients from the Tata hospital.

“Since we are connected with the Tata hospital and draw inspiration from the RSS, we thought that it would be appropriate to invite Mr Tata and Bhagwat for the program,” a senior functionary of NPSS was quoted by The New Indian Express.

Though the formal announcement of the programme has not yet taken place, the event will reportedly take place on August 24.

Ratan Tata had earlier met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat back in December 2016 when he visited RSS headquarter in Nagpur. Tata trust had helped in building a hospital in Nagpur after the meet. During his visit, Tata paid tribute to RSS founder Dr Hedgewar and was accompanied by BJP’s Shaina NC.

The Tata trust has reportedly been involved in charity projects in Nagpur. It has initiated an outreach centre of the cancer hospital in the city and has chipped in revamping 150-year-old mental hospital in the city.

The first phase of the National Cancer Institute was inaugurated in August 2017, by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The institute is aided by corporates like ONGC and Coal India. Tata Trust has been key in providing training and support to the doctors at the institute.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s attendance at the RSS event had caused quite a drama among political spectrum with Congress leaders requesting former president to cancel his visit. However, Pranab still went ahead with the invitee and delivered a remarkable speech

