Former President Mukherjee will address the RSS activists today and this will be his first speech from any RSS platform. On the day Pranab Mukherjee landed in Nagpur he was received by a huge entourage of RSS workers. Pranab has been unfazed to the criticism of his decision to accept the Hindutva group's invite. He has said he would put all speculations to rest during his speech in Nagpur.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday landed in Nagpur and was received by RSS Sahsarakaryavaha V Bhagaiah. Mukherjee has been invited to be the chief guest at the concluding function of “Tritiya Varsh Varg” or third-year course and address the swayamsevaks on Thursday, 7 June.

The Hindutva group invite to Mukherjee has sparked a controversy with many Congress satraps including his daughter urging him to withdraw from the event. Sharmishta Mukherjee, Pranab’s daughter, disproved of his decision and said that he was giving the BJP and Sangh an opportunity to plant fake stories as his speech would be forgotten but visuals of him attending the function will remain.

.@CitiznMukherjee By going 2 Nagpur, u r giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as 2day & making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning! 2/2 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018

Taking to Twitter, she hoped the former president would realise how this was one of BJP’s dirty tricks to circulate rumours. However, Mukherjee who has remained unfazed by the controversy had said he would put all speculation to rest during his speech. “Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur. I have received several letters, requests, and phone calls, but I haven’t responded to anyone yet,” the former president quoted as saying by a Bengali daily.

While former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has requested Mukherjee to tell the RSS what was wrong with their ideology, Jairam Ramesh has urged the former president to cancel his speech.

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, in a letter to Mukherjee, said that the decision had come as a shock to secular people in the country, while Abhishek Manu Singhvi defended Mukherjee. Former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde had also said that the Mukherjee was in no way wrong in accepting the invitation of RSS. Shinde asserted that he would be pleased if former president’s notions and ideas could bring certain improvements in the BJP’s ideologue RSS.

