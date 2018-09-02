Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday shared the dais with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, amid speculations that his organisation may collaborate with RSS in Haryana. However, his office had denied all reports of Pranab Mukherjee's foundation collaborating with RSS in Haryana.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday shared the dais with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, amid speculations that his organisation may collaborate with RSS in Haryana. He also inaugurated some projects under Smartgram Yojana. Under this scheme, Pranab Mukherjee had adopted villages in 2016, in Gurugram’s Alipur. Two days ago, his office issued a clarification on the matter on Twitter. In the official statement, Pranab Mukherjee’s office said that Pranab Mukherjee will visit Gurugram on the invitation of Manohar Lal Khattar to inaugurated projects started during the last 2 years.

The statement said that it is categorically clarified that there is neither any existing collaboration nor is there any such move in the offing. However, this is not the first time that Pranab Mukherjee’s proximity with RSS has been questioned.

In June, his decision to attend an RSS event had triggered a debate among political circles as may leaders were not able to digest this news that a former Congressman will share a dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

While addressing the RSS event at its headquarters, Pranab Mukherjee said that nationalism is not bound by religion or race. Many Congress leaders, including his daughter Sharmishta, had criticised Pranab Mukherjee over his decision to attend the RSS event.

