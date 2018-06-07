Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday attended the RSS event and addressed its cadres amid criticism from the Congress party, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and other leaders. Speaking at the event, Pranab Mukherjee said that for us, democracy is not a gift, but a sacred trust.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee while speaking at the RSS event on Thursday said he attended the event to share his understanding with you of the concepts of nation, nationalism and patriotism in the context of India. Continuing with his address in Nagpur, Pranab Mukherjee said that people are at the centre of all activities of the State and nothing should be done to divide them. The aim of the State should be to galvanise them to fight a concerted war against poverty, disease and deprivation. Only then can we create a nation where Nationalism flows automatically.

Pranab Mukherjee while speaking at the event said, “In a democracy, informed and reasoned public engagement on all issues of national importance is essential. A dialogue is necessary not only to balance the competing interests but also to reconcile them.”

“We derive our strength from tolerance. We accept and respect our pluralism. We celebrate our diversity. Any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogmas and identities of religion, region, hatred and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our national identity,” Pranab Mukherjee added.

“The Constitution of India represents the hopes and aspirations of a billion plus Indians. From our Constitution flows our nationalism. The construct of Indian Nationalism is Constitutional Patriotism. On 26 January 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect. Democracy became our most precious guide towards peace and regeneration from the swamp of poverty created by centuries of colonial rule. For us, democracy is not a gift, but a sacred trust,” Pranab Mukherjee said.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh says will cross every hurdle to bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir

Further sharing his thoughts on nationalism, Pranab Mukherjee said, “It was this very nationalism that Pandit Nehru so vividly expressed in the book ‘Discovery of India’, he wrote, “I am convinced that nationalism can only come out of the ideological fusion of Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs and other groups in India.”

“As Gandhi ji explained Indian nationalism was not exclusive nor aggressive nor destructive. Any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogma and identities or religion, region, hatred and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our identity,” Pranab Mukherjee said.

“Our national identity has emerged after a long drawn process of confluence and assimilation, the multiple cultures and faiths make us special and tolerant,” Pranab Mukherjee concluded.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: BMC cancels Saturday, Sunday offs of its officers

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More