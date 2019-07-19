Pranab Mukherjee on $5-trillion economy: It is not coming out of heaven, previous govts laid strong foundation of $1.8 trillion from almost zero: Pranab Mukherjee has said that the $5-trillion economy possible because Congress left the strong foundation of $1.8 trillion from almost zero.

Pranab Mukherjee says $5-trillion economy possible because Congress left the strong foundation of $1.8 trillion from almost zero: The foundations for India to become a $5-trillion economy in the future were laid by previous governments, said former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday. While speaking at a lecture event in Delhi, the former president also criticised the Modi government’s move to replace the Planning Commission with Niti Aayog. The Congress stalwart further took a potshot at the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the finance minister could make the claim that India would become the $5-trillion economy by 2024 because of a solid foundation built not by Britishers but by Indians post-independence.

He further added that the $5 trillion is not coming from heaven but from the efforts put up by the previous governments. He said that those who had criticised the Congress rule of 50-55 years, forgot from where the country began and where the party left.

It was the Congress that left a strong foundation of $1.8 trillion from almost zero, he added. He added that the foundation for India to become a $5-trillion economy was built by previous governments of that of Jawaharlal Nehru, Manmohan Singh and Narasimha Rao, he added.

Before becoming the president in 2012, Mukherjee had served as the finance minister of the country in multiple governments since the 1980s. He said that several ruling party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi can speak publicly of making India $5-trillion economy because of Dr Manmohan Singh and Narasimha Rao as they were the one who gave the idea liberalising the economy.

