Sharmistha Mukharjee said that the health condition of her father, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain very critical, but it hasn't worsened.

The health condition of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain very critical, but it hasn’t worsened, confirmed his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee here on Friday morning. She further said there is a little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light. Sharmistha also expressed her gratitude towards well-wishers.

She said in a tweet on Friday morning that without getting into medical jargons, whatever she could understand from last two days was that though her dad’s condition continues to remain very critical, it hadn’t worsened, there was little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.

She added that she strongly believes in the collective energy of prayers, deepest gratitude to all for standing by them in those difficult times. She said that she would request everyone to continue with their prayers, may God bless everyone.

Also read: Covid cases rise unabated: 64,000 cases reported in 24-hrs

Also read: SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt, arguments on quantum of punishment on Aug 20th

Meanwhile, the Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital, New Delhi, informed that the health condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged on Friday morning and his vital parameters are presently stable.

The hospital further said Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilator support. The hospital said in a statement that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged that morning, he was under intensive care and continued to be on ventilatory support. It read that his vital parameters were then stable.

Earlier on Thursday, daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee refuted rumours about her father saying that rumours about her father is false. She said that she requests, especially to media, not to call her as she needs to keep her phone free for any updates from the hospital.

Army Research & Referral Hospital had also clarified that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged yesterday morning. The hospital had said that he was deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continued to be on ventilatory support.

Also read: Cancellation of final-year exams in Delhi, Maharashtra will affect higher education standards in India: UGC to SC