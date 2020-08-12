Sharing updates about former Indian President Pranab Mukharjee, his daughter recalled the time when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour on August 8, 2019

Congress member Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, updated about her father’s condition, who is 84 years old, on Twitter, writing that his health is extremely fragile. The medical status of Mr Mukherjee has worsened, as per the bulletin of the Army Hospital, Delhi on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with coronavirus and then moved to the hospital on Monday. Afterwards, brain surgery was also performed on him to relieve him of a clot.

His daughter recalled the time when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour on August 8, 2019. Miss Mukherjee also expressed her gratitude to all who wished a speedy recovery for her father.

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

She wrote that August 8 of the previous year was one of the most joyous occasion for her as her father received the Bharat Ratna. And now, on 10th August, nearly a year later, he fell critically ill. She prayed to God to do whatever they deem best for him and give her the strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equal resilience. She then thanked everyone for their wishes.

The Bharat Ratna ceremony for him was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 8th, 2019. Several high-standing leaders were present during the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also there, who regarded him as an outstanding statesman when the names of all recipients for the year were revealed in January last year.

The Army Hospital’s bulletin on Tuesday read that the former President went through crucial brain surgery to remove a clot on the 10th of August and he has not improved at all, with his health condition declining. He is currently on ventilatory support.

Mr Mukherjee wrote in a tweet on Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and urged people were recently in contact with him to remain in self-quarantine and get tested for coronavirus.

He was then swarmed with wishes for a speedy recovery from all over India. Many politicians also hoped that he get well. President Ram Nath Kovind has also spoken to his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, asking after his condition on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to the R&R Hospital on Monday, seeking insight about Mr Mukherjee’s medical status. He remained at the hospital for about 20 minutes before leaving. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Mr Mukherjee a quick recovery.

A 72-hour yajna was started on Tuesday in Pranab Mukherjee’s native place in Birbhum district, West Bengal. It is reported that members of hid family prayed for him at their residency in Kirnahar, Birbhum.

