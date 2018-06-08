An image of former President Pranab Mukherjee, going viral on Internet, shows him in RSS uniform and giving the RSS-style salutation. Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee and Congress leader, has expressed her anguish over the photo and said blamed the BJP for the image. She tweeted that BJP's dirty tricks department is at full swing hours after the former President's address.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on June 7 tweeted an image doing rounds on social media, showing former President Pranab Mukherjee in RSS uniform and giving the RSS salute. Sharmishta expressed her anguish over the micro-blogging site saying this was exactly what she feared and warned her father about. She tweeted that BJP’s dirty tricks department is at full swing hours after the former President’s address.

On June 6, the day before former President’s address, Sharmishtha Mukherjee had expressed her discontent with her father’s decision to accept the invitation to address RSS cadre on June 7.

See, this is exactly what I was fearing & warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing! https://t.co/dII3nBSxb6 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 7, 2018

Soon after she had criticised the decision, rumours about her joining the BJP started doing rounds. She asserted that she would leave politics than quit the Congress and dismissed such rumours of her joining the saffron party as “false” alleging that they were also the work of BJP’s dirty department.

Though the veracity of the claim that it was BJP that had morphed the image cannot be verified an interesting thing took place before former President Pranab Mukherjee’s address. In an unscheduled event, Dr. Mukherjee paid tribute to RSS founder KB Hedhewa and called him the “great son of India”.

He surprised the political spectrum when he accepted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s invitation to attend the organisation’s event at its headquarters. Several Congress leaders including Congress MP and political strategist Ahmed Patel and his own daughter Sharmistha were critical of his decision to address the RSS cadre.

However, after former President’s speech, the Congress praised him and said, Mukherjee, has shown “mirror of truth” to the RSS by reminding it of India’s pluralism, tolerance, secularism and inclusiveness as an article of faith and soul of the country. The party also said Mukherjee has reminded the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his Rajdharma and that “Indian nationalism is constitutional patriotism.”

Former President stressed that the aim of the State should be to galvanise them to fight a concerted war against poverty, disease and deprivation. Only then can we create a nation where Nationalism flows automatically.

