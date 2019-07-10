Suspended Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion brandishes guns, dances to Bollywood song in viral video: Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested Pranav Singh on the basis of a complaint filed by a journalist in Delhi's Chanakyapuri police station.

Suspended Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion, who was recently in the news for being suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, has been seen in a viral video brandishing guns and dancing to Bollywood songs to celebrate homecoming after leg surgery. In the video, Pranav Singh is seen hurling abusive languages and brandishing guns and pistols in the company of his party members.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested Pranav Singh on the basis of a complaint filed by a journalist in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri police station. A video of Singh had gone viral in which he was heard threatening to kill the journalist. On June 22, acting on the complaint, Uttarakhand BJP chief Naresh Bansal suspended Pranav Singh for three months from the primary membership of the party on charges of misbehaviour with journalists.

Condemning the video, BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni said Pranav Singh Champion was suspended from the party for three months because of this kind of complaints used to come against him and they will talk to the BJP’s Uttarakhand unit about it and strict action will be taken against Champion.

(WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS ABUSIVE LANGUAGE)

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

On being questioned about the viral video, Uttarakhand Police said they will look into the matter and verify if the weapons are licensed or not.

Champion also wanted a ticket for his wife for the Lok Sabha polls from Haridwar. He had described the then sitting MP from the seat and now HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as a migratory bird.

