Prank Gone Wrong: Woman Dies After Fatal Fall from Dombivali Building; Incident Captured On CCTV

A woman from Mumbai died after falling from the third floor of a building while joking around with friends. The accident took place at the Globe State Building in Dombivali, approximately 30 kilometers from Mumbai.

The victim, identified as Nagina Devi Manjiram, was captured on CCTV footage as she fell from the building, prompting an immediate police response. The Manapada Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Initial investigations reveal that the accident occurred yesterday while Nagina Devi was socializing with her friends on the third floor of the building. The CCTV video shows a harrowing moment where one of her friends narrowly avoided the same fate, thanks to the quick actions of bystanders who managed to pull him to safety.

Nagina Devi, affectionately known as Gudiya Devi, worked as a janitor in the building. Her untimely death has left her family, including her son and daughter, devastated.

Authorities are now meticulously piecing together details to understand how this tragic accident unfolded.