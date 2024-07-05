'Prant Pracharak: 'RSS' Annual Meeting Scheduled For July 12 To July 14 In Ranchi

The annual national-level Prant (provincial) Pracharak meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be organised in Jharkhand’s Ranchi from July 12 to 14, the RSS said in a release on Friday.

After a series of training camps of the Sangh held in May and June, all the Prant Pracharaks from across the country will be present during this meeting. A total of 46 provinces have been structured in the organisation plan of the Sangh.

During this meeting, topics like the report and review of Sangh’s training camps, the implementation of the plan for the coming year, and the travel plan of Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak for the year 2024-25 will be discussed. Also, there will be a discussion on the RSS centenary year (2025-26).

Sunil Ambekar RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh said that RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sah Sarkaryawah Dr Krishna Gopal, C R Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ram Dutt, Alok Kumar, Atul Limaye and members of executive will be present during this meeting.

“Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Ranchi on July 8 to attend this meeting,” he said.

Notably, RSS will be completing 100 years of its formation in 2025. It was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925. The current head of the RSS is Mohan Bhagwat. The organisation promotes the ideals of upholding Indian culture and the values of civil society and spreads the ideology of Hindutva, to “strengthen” the Hindu community.

