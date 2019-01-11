Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan has moved the Supreme Court against Nageswara Rao's appointment as Interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, a day after Selection Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Verma as CBI Director. Nageswara Rao has again been appointed interim CBI Director. On Thursday, Prashant Bhushan said Alok Verma's removal shows PM Modi's desperation to prevent any investigation into Rafale deal.

Meanwhile, all transfer orders issued by ex-Director Alok Verma have been reversed by Interim Director M Nageswara Rao. On Wednesday, Verma had brought back his officers and asked them to follow the case against Rakesh Asthana.

The decision to remove Alok Verma was taken by PM Modi-led Selection Committee which also comprises Congress leader Mallikaarujan Kharge, who represents the Opposition in three-member committee, and Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri, who was nominated by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Alok Verma’s removal came a day after he resumed office following Supreme Court order that restored his position.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Alok Verma was moved out of CBI as there was fear in PM Modi’s mind over the alleged corruption in Rafale deal. Mallikaarjun Kharge submitted a six-page dissent and argued Alok Verma should be allowed to explain himself before this committee.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said Rahul Gandhi was worried about Alok Verma’s removal as the CBI was getting at the truth in AgustaWestland case.

