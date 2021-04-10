Prashant Kishor audio leak row: The ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal have become murkier with the leak of Prashant Kishor, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist, Clubhouse chat excerpts. In the Clubhouse chat, which reportedly happened last weak, Prashant Kishor admitted that PM Modi is hugely popular in West Bengal. He further claimed that the three factors that have worked in the favour of BJP in this election are polarisation, anti-incumbency against TMC and SC Votes.

“People of Bengal have not seen the rule of BJP so far, they have not tasted it and they are wanting to do it. People are coming to rallies, there is popularity of Modi and mobilisation. There is anger against Trinamool Congress. Polisarisation is a factor. The anti-incumbency against Trinamool has opened doors for BJP, their ability to polarise and SC votes,” he said.

In another tweet, Amit Malviya stated that as Bengal votes for 4th phase on 44 seats today, TMC cadres and leaders have woken up to find out that Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist has conceded the election. He went ahead to say that every vote in Bengal has these videos and is watching them as they queue up to vote.

In a response to BJP election strategist Amit Malviya’s tweet bringing the audio chat to public eye, Prashant Kishor tweeted that he is glad BJP is taking his chat more seriously than words of their own leaders. However, they should show courage and share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts. He added that BJP would not cross 100 in West Bengal.

 