Prashant Kishor audio leak row: The ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal have become murkier with the leak of Prashant Kishor, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist, Clubhouse chat excerpts. In the Clubhouse chat, which reportedly happened last weak, Prashant Kishor admitted that PM Modi is hugely popular in West Bengal. He further claimed that the three factors that have worked in the favour of BJP in this election are polarisation, anti-incumbency against TMC and SC Votes.

“People of Bengal have not seen the rule of BJP so far, they have not tasted it and they are wanting to do it. People are coming to rallies, there is popularity of Modi and mobilisation. There is anger against Trinamool Congress. Polisarisation is a factor. The anti-incumbency against Trinamool has opened doors for BJP, their ability to polarise and SC votes,” he said.

In another tweet, Amit Malviya stated that as Bengal votes for 4th phase on 44 seats today, TMC cadres and leaders have woken up to find out that Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist has conceded the election. He went ahead to say that every vote in Bengal has these videos and is watching them as they queue up to vote.

On a day Bengal is voting for 4th phase on as many as 44 seats, TMC cadre and leaders woke up to find out that Mamata Banerjee’s election strategiest has conceded the election.

Every voter in Bengal has these videos on their mobile and is watching them as s(he) queues up to vote. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

Is it open? That moment when Mamata Banerjee’s strategiest realised that the Club House room was open and his admissions were being heard by the public at large and not just a handful of Lutyens journalist. Deafening silence followed… TMC’s election was just thrown away! pic.twitter.com/2XJ4RWbv3K — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

Modi is hugely popular in Bengal and there is no doubt about it. There is a cult around him across the country. There is anti-incumbency against TMC, polarisation is a reality, SC votes is a factor plus BJP’s election machinery, says Mamata Banerjee’s strategist in an open chat. pic.twitter.com/Vrl8vl231b — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

In a response to BJP election strategist Amit Malviya’s tweet bringing the audio chat to public eye, Prashant Kishor tweeted that he is glad BJP is taking his chat more seriously than words of their own leaders. However, they should show courage and share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts. He added that BJP would not cross 100 in West Bengal.