Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday formally joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD(U) at 11 am at a state executive meeting in Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself was present at the event. The 41-year-old public health expert, who has worked for the United Nations for eight years, had earlier denied media reports that he is joining active politics.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor joins JDU in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna pic.twitter.com/UAkF3df2ee — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

The 41-year-old public health expert, who has worked for the United Nations for eight years, had on Sunday denied media reports that he is joining active politics. While interacting with students of ISB Hyderabad, Prashant Kishore had said that for last two years he wanted to leave this domain but wanted to leave his organisation Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) in safe hands before taking the final decision. He also said that he had worked enough with the leaders and would like to go to grassroots either in Gujarat or Bihar and work with people.

However, after nearly six years of planning election strategy, Prashant Kishor is all set for active politics.

Prashant, who started his career in 2012, made headlines after formulating election strategy for Prime Minister Modi (then Gujarat chief minister) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has also planned campaign strategy for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Punjab Congress and Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party.

