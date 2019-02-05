The meeting lasted for one and a half hours at the Thackeray's residence - Matoshree in Mumbai. JDU vice president Kishor is likely to strategise poll campaign for the party. On the CBI-Kolkata Police showdown in West Bengal, Shiv Sena is rallying behind West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Strategist-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to discuss poll strategy for Lok Sabha 2019 polls. The meeting lasted for one and a half hours at the Thackeray’s residence – Matoshree in Mumbai. JDU vice president Kishor is likely to strategise poll campaign for the party. At the meeting, Kishor reportedly gave a presentation to Uddhav Thackeray on poll strategies for the party for forthcoming parliamentary elections.

The meeting comes at a time when the Shiv Sena is at loggerheads with its NDA partner BJP, especially over big brother tag in the alliance. On the CBI-Kolkata Police showdown in West Bengal, Shiv Sena is rallying behind West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party has also decided to go it alone in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra: JD(U) Vice President and election strategist Prashant Kishor met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai earlier today. pic.twitter.com/oE7xXXKkjl — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

Kishor had been associated with various political parties like the BJP, the Congress as a poll strategist. However, Shiv Sena said the meeting should be seen as a courtesy visit and not a political visit.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the BJP will find a way to keep the coalition alive with Shiv Sena. He was speaking at a promotional event of the movie Thackeray. He had shared the dais with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

In October 2018, Prashant Kishor was appointed as the vice president of Nitish Kumar’s JDU. In 2014, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had won 41 seats out of total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

