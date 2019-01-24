Prashant Kishor, JD(U) vice president, has stated that it would be premature to say Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be fielded as Congress PM candidate. He added that Priyanka should be given two-three years time in active politics so that the voters can then decide if she is capable of undertaking the responsibilities. Before this, the JDU politician had hailed Priyanka's entry into politics as one of the most awaited entries.

After hailing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into active politics, JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that it would be premature to say Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be fielded as Congress PM candidate. Reacting to her appointment as Congress General Secretary for UP East, Prashant Kishor stated that Priyanka should be given at least two-three years time in active politics and then the voters of the country can decide if she is capable of undertaking the responsibilities.

The minister added that it would be unfair to think that she or anyone for that matter would be able to bring forth a significant change in Congress in such a short span of time. Ruling out the possibilities of Congress as a strong opposition, Prashant Kishor added that the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be a face-off between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

Earlier, Prashant Kishore had welcomed Congress’s move to welcome Priyanka in electoral politics by calling it one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics. Extending his best wishes to the Congress Gen Sec, Prashant said while people may debate and deliberate on the timing and role of the move, but for him what is real news is that she has finally taken the big step.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry to Indian politics has been hailed as a strategic move by Congress ahead upcoming 2019 general elections. Bidding over 80 Lok Sabha seats that include UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur and PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, it would be interesting to note whether Priyanka Gandhi’s charismatic personality and backdoor politics would be able to work its magic.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More